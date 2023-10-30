Robbie Mustoe has admitted that Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah proved him completely wrong over the weekend.

Mustoe has been speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast and discussed Nketiah’s latest display for Arsenal.

Nketiah netted a brilliant hat-trick on Saturday as the Gunners thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The 24-year-old produced an exceptional first touch to set up a simple finish to open the scoring in the 28th minute.

The Englishman then doubled Arsenal’s advantage at the start of the second half as he latched on to a loose ball in the area and smashed it into the top corner.

His third was arguably the most impressive of the lot as he unleashed a powerful effort from the edge of the box to beat Wes Foderingham.

And after an exceptional performance from the Hale End Academy product, Robbie Mustoe has admitted he was calling for Mikel Arteta to drop the striker beforehand.

Mustoe says Nketiah proved him wrong on Saturday

Speaking on The 2 Robbies, Mustoe admitted that he wanted to see Leandro Trossard lead the line for Arsenal on Saturday.

“It was perfect,” he said, “Given the opponents, I think he [Mikel Arteta] got it absolutely right. It was a brilliant 5-0 victory.

“Eddie Nketiah, there’s something about a striker where I say something stupid like ‘Yeah, I’d love to see Trossard play as the number nine’.

“Of course, Nketiah is selected after I say this and he bangs in a hat-trick. That’s typical and par for the course.

“I do like Nketiah, I just love the craft of Leandro Trossard.”

Nketiah has received plenty of criticism over the past few weeks as he had struggled to find the back of the net for Arsenal.

The striker had managed just two goals in nine Premier League appearances and Micah Richards feels Nketiah answered his critics on Saturday.

The Gunners were without Gabriel Jesus over the weekend after the Brazil star picked up an injury in the 2-1 win at Sevilla.

But Nketiah has once again proven he’s capable of stepping up in his absence and he will be hoping the hat-trick helps to kickstart his season.