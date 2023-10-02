Micah Richards was full of sympathy for Liverpool’s Joel Matip after his costly error against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Richards was speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast alongside Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The former Manchester City defender said he felt for Matip once he realised it wasn’t a striker that tucked the ball away so well.

Richards said that not many will know the pain that a defender experiences when such a moment happens.

He said: “I just wanted the ground to swallow him up.

“When that went in the back of net I thought it was, initially when it first went in I thought ‘that’s a great finish.’”

“And then I looked at the replay and it came off Matip I was like, you guys [Shearer and Lineker] won’t know that pain, what it feels like.

“You lot are strikers, you get all the glory and us defenders, defending with 9 men and you’re doing such a good job, and last minute you just can’t sort your feet out and it goes in, it was horrible.”

Richards thought Matip was doing such a good job for 9-man-Liverpool

Of course, mistakes are a part of football.

As Richards will protest, Matip and Liverpool’s whole back line were under intense pressure for a long period.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

And Matip was delivering an imperious performance alongside Virgil Van Dijk before the unfortunate moment.

But at 32-years-old, and having had the career Matip has, it won’t take him long to bounce back for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side face a visit from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise before they travel to Brighton on Sunday.

And Richards will be the first to suggest that £100k-a-week Matip returns straight to the fold in the coming Liverpool games.

Of course, Liverpool will be without both Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo on the weekend.

Jota is suspended and Gakpo has now been ruled out for several weeks.