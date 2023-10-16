‘It was close’: £15m midfielder says he was actually really close to joining Leeds

Todd Cantwell is a player who seems to be mentioned in most transfer windows when it comes to moving between clubs.

After excelling for Norwich over a number of seasons, Cantwell became one of the most in-demand young midfielders in the game. In the end, a number of clubs in England didn’t manage to get a £15m deal over the line and Cantwell signed for Rangers earlier in 2023.

However, speaking on the The Beautiful Game podcast, Cantwell has revealed he very nearly signed for Leeds before moving to Rangers.

Todd Cantwell admits he nearly signed for Leeds

Speaking on the podcast, Cantwell admitted he had basically agreed to move to Elland Road, but the clubs couldn’t agree terms.

“It was close and it was concrete but that’s something I won’t go into the details of. There’s a lot of people that still work within these clubs and you never know when your paths are going to cross,” Cantwell said.

“For whatever reason they didn’t come to an agreement. It wasn’t to do with me, it was to do with the clubs. The conversations were real and the interest was definitely real though.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Things could have been different

Cantwell was always going to move on from Norwich and it did look at one point like Leeds might be the club he opted for.

However, it’s obvious that things weren’t quite right between the two clubs and for Cantwell, that must have been frustrating for the player himself.

In fairness to Cantwell, he doesn’t delve into too many details here and it’s quite good of him to see him have that respect for the clubs.

For Leeds, it would certainly have been interesting to see him at Elland Road. Cantwell had proven himself and would no doubt fly in this Leeds side.