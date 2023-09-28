Sofyan Amrabat was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but the Moroccan has now claimed that he only wanted to join Manchester United.

The market for midfielders was a crazy one in the summer transfer window, wasn’t it? Multiple big names went for huge money, and Liverpool were in the mix for a couple of those deals.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat suggests he never considered Liverpool

Liverpool were in desperate need of reinforcements in midfield in the summer.

The Reds sealed deals to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early in the window, but signing a deep-lying midfielder proved to be an extremely difficult task.

Moises Caicedo was the top target at one point and Liverpool had a club-record bid for the midfielder accepted by Brighton. However, the Ecuadorian rejected that offer and joined Chelsea instead.

Right after that happened, Liverpool were linked with a move to sign Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. Just this week, it was reported that the Reds were just hours away from signing him in the summer.

Amrabat has now revealed that he did speak to multiple clubs during the course of the window, but he only wanted to join Manchester United. That suggests he didn’t consider a move to Liverpool.

He said, as quoted by The Belfast Telegraph: “After the last game with the club, it was the Conference League final with West Ham, and from that moment, the window started for me.

“A lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me, it was clear I wanted Manchester United.

“It was long, long months for me, difficult months for me, but at the end, it’s nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important (thing).”

TBR View:

Sofyan Amrabat would’ve been a decent signing for Liverpool, but Reds fans won’t be too fussed now.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sealed a deadline-day deal for Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman is a hugely talented player, and his ceiling is arguably a lot higher than Amrabat’s.

Manchester United fans, on the other hand, won’t care about Liverpool either. They wanted Amrabat since the very start of the window and they got their man – initially on a loan deal but Erik ten Hag has the option to make that permanent for £21.4 million next year (Sky Sports).

It will be interesting to see who will have the better season – Amrabat or Gravenberch.