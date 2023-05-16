‘It just didn’t feel right’: ‘Tactical genius’ never truly wanted the Tottenham job - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann never truly wanted the Tottenham job according to Charlie Eccleshare.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, The Athletic journalist has been discussing the German manager after it was reported on Friday that the former Bayern Munich boss will not be getting the Spurs job.

Of course, it had been reported for a while that Nagelsmann was in talks with Tottenham, but according to Eccleshare, there was never a sense in any of those talks that the 35-year-old was desperate to come to north London.

Nagelsmann never really wanted it

Eccleshare shared what he knows about the ‘tactical genius’.

“It’s a weird game that has gone on. I tweeted afterwards that I didn’t think he was the right fit. I never got the sense at any point that A, it seemed like it was going to happen, B, that he was desperate for it, C, that they were aligned in the stages that they were at in their journeys. It just didn’t feel right,” Eccleshare said.

For the best

After hearing this, it’s probably for the best that Tottenham have gone off the idea of going for Nagelsmann.

The last thing Tottenham need right now is another manager who just doesn’t want to be there. They’ve had enough of that under Antonio Conte.

Spurs need a gaffer who will be proud to take charge of this historic club, someone who believes in the club’s potential and wants to take them to glory, not somebody who sees Tottenham as a bit of a stepping stone.

Where Spurs go next remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, they need to go and hire a manager who wants to be at the club.

