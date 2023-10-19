‘It is good news’: John Hartson is delighted at what he’s been hearing coming out of Celtic recently

Celtic’s injury news has been well documented this season. Brendan Rodgers has had a horrendous time of it but, to be fair to him he has handled it brilliantly.

The Celtic manager has not complained once. Even when he had four centre-backs, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada out, Rodgers just got on with it and still masterminded an undefeated start to the league season.

TBR Celtic brought to you an injury update from Rodgers yesterday in which the Celtic manager delivered some great news about three players who now seem to be well on the road to recovery.

But it was the news that Maik Nawrocki that got John Hartson all excited. The former Celtic hero is over the moon that the Polish u21 defender is back on the training field and here, he explains why.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “It is good news because he’s the small time he’s been at the club he’s looked quite assured at the back you know.

“So he picks up a little injury. But it’s good. It’s good options. You’ve got Liam Scales who’s been brilliant and he’s got Cameron Carter-Vickers back in the side as well.

“[Gustaf] Lagerbielke is not too far away either. So for me, it’s a case of he’s got options. He’s got different options, different types of centre-backs as well.”

And Hartson absolutely nails it. Brendan Rodgers now has options available to him at the back that simply were not there two weeks ago.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Celtic manager has had put a plaster over the Hoops defence when what it really needed was a major surgery to seal up the hole left by Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki.

The £4.3m summer signing did show some promise at the start of the season but a frustrating injury curtailed his progress under Brendan Rodgers.

Now that is getting back to full fitness, Rodgers has a problem he now must face. Does he drop Scales in favour of his big summer signing or will Nawrocki need to cool his heels on the Celtic bench?

That’s the beauty of having those options that John Hartson talks about and the Celtic manager will be delighted at having that headache.

In other news, Celtic now linked with shock move to sign 24-year-old in January, Postecoglou says he’s ‘incredible’