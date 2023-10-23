Pundit says Liverpool have an amazing player who’s different to anyone in Man United’s team

Robbie Earle has now claimed that Liverpool are one of the only top sides in the Premier League with an elite goal scorer like Mohamed Salah.

Earle was speaking on the ‘The 2 Robbies Podcast’ and pointed out how crucial Salah was to Liverpool’s title hopes.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The pundit name checked all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham as lacking a genuine goalscorer.

And Earle thought it was ‘an absolute blessing’ that Liverpool were able to keep hold of Salah in the summer.

He said: “His [Salah’s] numbers for a team that are going to challenge or look to challenge for a title are irreplaceable right now.

“And I was thinking that Arsenal haven’t got one at the moment, Chelsea haven’t got one at the moment.

“Man United haven’t got one at the moment – alright they bought a young kid [Rasmus Hojlund] who they hope will be it.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

“Spurs haven’t got one at the moment, because they let Harry Kane go.

“That player who’s going to get you the goals to win you a title, Liverpool have got, and he’s a blessing, an absolute blessing.”

Earle thinks Salah will be crucial to Liverpool’s title challenge

It’s certainly interesting that Robbie Earle decided to name check Rasmus Hojlund amid his comments – a player he must see potential in.

However, of the teams Earle mentioned, he may also think they’d be lucky to have a number of Liverpool forwards besides Salah.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez still looks on the cusp of something special – a player who’s still really impressing Jamie Carragher.

Diogo Jota has proven to be a consistent goal-scorer between some unfortunate injuries.

And that’s without even mentioning Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo, who can also offer a ton of goal threat.

Injuries have been the issue for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp over the last few seasons.

However, if they can keep their squad fit this year then they really do have every chance of lifting the title.

And Liverpool’s determination to keep Salah at the club this summer now seems like a sensible choice.