‘Invisible’: Tim Sherwood says 27-year-old Tottenham player was so bad last season

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma was invisible last season, but he’s absolutely brilliant now.

Spurs have had a fine start to the new season under Ange Postecoglou. All the complaints Tottenham fans had over the style of football their side played have disappeared, and they are fully behind the team now.

Bissouma has been one of Spurs’ most important players.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tim Sherwood says Yves Bissouma was invisible for Tottenham last season

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion last year.

The Mali international was absolutely incredible for the Seagulls during his time there, but his debut season in North London under Antonio Conte was really poor.

Bissouma just couldn’t live up to the hype whenever he played, and the fact that Conte preferred Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur ahead of him made things worse.

Since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, however, Bissouma has looked a different man. The 27-year-old has been sensational for Tottenham, and Tim Sherwood thinks he now gets into a combined Arsenal-Tottenham XI.

The old Spurs boss said on No Tippy Tappy Football: “We obviously need a Tottenham player to get in there somewhere and I think this boy warrants it – not on last season because he was invisible.

“I think Bissouma in the midfield would get in, I mean he has been outstanding. (On current form?) absolutely on current form. We can only go on current form, we can’t go on history with Bissouma.”

TBR View:

Bissouma is now right up there with the best players at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old has been one of the biggest reasons why Spurs have been unbeaten in the Premier League so far. He has been amazing, and both Sherwood and Sam Allardyce have been really impressed with him.

Tottenham have a massive game coming up now. They take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, and this will be Postecoglou’s toughest test yet as Spurs’ manager.

If Tottenham are to have any chance of taking away something from the game, Bissouma will have to be at his absolute best. If he doesn’t play well, Arsenal could walk all over Spurs and retain the bragging rights.