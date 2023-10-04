‘Invaluable’: Former Celtic player confirms he’s been at Lennoxtown recently watching training

Charlie Mulgrew has posted on social media about his recent visit to Celtic’s training facility at Lennoxtown where he was welcomed by Brendan Rodgers to watch training.

Mulgrew, who was part of the famous Celtic side that beat Barcelona in 2012, has been doing the rounds over the past few weeks taking in training sessions at various clubs across the country.

Just last week he was at Sunderland and this week it was the turn of Celtic. And Mulgrew was left seriously impressed with Brendan Rodgers’ preparation for the visit of Lazio.

Mulgrew said [Instagram], “An invaluable couple of days, learning from one of the best.

“Massive thanks to Brendan Rodgers for allowing me to watch him and his staff work, in the lead-up to their @championsleague game against Lazio.

“Very thorough in their preparations leaving no stone unturned. Good luck tomorrow night.”

So it seems Mulgrew is looking to take his next steps in football. After announcing his retirement it looks like he is looking to turn his hand at coaching.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Learning from the likes of Rodgers will stand him in good stead. The Celtic boss has a plethora of experience and knowledge and being a winner, like Mulgrew, Rodgers will give him a good grounding on how to take the next steps into coaching.

Mulgrew has what it takes to make it in coaching. Title-winning credentials at Celtic and vast experiences in Europe as a player give him an array of experience and knowledge to call upon to help coach and motivate players. Plus his standing in the game would mean he would command instant respect.

Good luck to Charlie, TBR Celtic hope that, no matter what you do, success will follow.

