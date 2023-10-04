‘Just imagine’: Chris Sutton makes claim about Celtic after what he’s heard Jurgen Klopp say today

VAR seems to be the topic of the week this week after Liverpool were denied a perfectly good goal against Tottenham on Saturday night.

Luis Diaz had thought he scored a perfectly good opener against Ange Postecoglou’s men until VAR stepped in and incorrectly ruled it offside.

The decision has hit the headlines as details were released yesterday that the officials’ lack of communication allowed the game to carry on at 0-0 when the goal should have been awarded.

At a recent press conference, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp was asked about the officials admitting their error.

Klopp said [Evening Standard], “All of the people involved, the referee, linesmen, VAR… they didn’t do it on purpose. We should not forget that. It was a mistake, an obvious mistake.

“There should have been solutions for it. Not as manager of Liverpool but more as a football person I think the only outcome should be a replay.

“It probably won’t happen, the argument is that it would open the gate for everyone to ask for it.

“I think this is unprecedented. I’ve spent 50 years in football and I’m used to wrong decisions, but something like that as far as I can remember has never happened. That’s why I think a replay is right.”

Chris Sutton reacts to Klopp from a Celtic point of view

Sutton took to social media to react to Klopp’s comments and put over a point of view many Celtic fans can relate to.

Sutton said [X], “Blimey Jurgen Klopp wants the Tottenham v Liverpool game replayed… just imagine if Celtic could go back and have games replayed over the years…

Celtic have been on the wrong end of many refereeing decisions involving VAR than I care to remember. Countless handball decisions being given against the club. Handball decisions not being given for the club.

And who can forget the Jota goal at Motherwell that was wrongly denied for offside? Oh, and Sakala’s penalty at Ibrox when the Rangers striker stood on Carl Starfelt’s foot? That was a particular favourite of mine.

There are others but, of course, these are all just human error that, erm, VAR was supposed to *cough* stop. Yeah.

Look, mistakes happen. We all get that but when they continually happen with a technology that is stopped to stop them, it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

As for replays? Forget it? The football authorities would never agree to that. Liverpool, like Celtic, will just need to suck it up.

