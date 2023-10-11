International manager now explains why he has snubbed £34m Liverpool player

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has decided against picking Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch for his side’s games against France and Greece in the coming days.

The 21-year-old Dutch international is a tremendous young player. He has all the qualities to succeed at the top level, but something he did in the last international break appears to have annoyed Koeman.

Why Ronald Koeman has snubbed Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day last month in a £34 million deal (Sky Sports).

Right after his move to Anfield was an international break. Gravenberch was called up to Michael Reiziger’s Netherlands U21 squad for their games against Moldova and North Macedonia.

The 21-year-old, however, decided against joining up with his international teammates. He withdrew from the squad in order to concentrate on integrating himself at Liverpool.

Koeman doesn’t seem too pleased with that decision, and he has suggested that his exclusion now is because Gravenberch withdrew last month.

When asked why Gravenberch hasn’t been included in his squad for the upcoming games, he said, as per The Daily Mail: “We do have a certain opinion about cancelling for the Dutch juniors or the Dutch national team. But I don’t think he has played much yet. Last Thursday there was a competition.

“I still think he is a great talent. I hope he can develop at Liverpool and play more, because then he will always be a player for the Dutch national team.”

Good news for Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has been settling in really well at Liverpool.

The Dutchman scored his first goal for the Reds against Union SG in the Europa League last week, and he seems to be in a really good place.

Yes, every player would love to represent their national team, but having Gravenberch around the training pitches will give Jurgen Klopp, who has already raved about him, all the time he needs to develop him.

Gravenberch could well become a regular starter for Liverpool after this international break.