‘Interesting’: Sky shares whether Conor Gallagher is in Chelsea training today after Tottenham make move

Tottenham are looking into getting a late deal over the line for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher before the deadline passes today.

Gallagher is believed to be high on Ange Postecoglou’s list and Spurs are looking into if they can get a deal for the England man done today.

Reports have suggested a bid could be coming from Tottenham soon, albeit it could require the North London outfit to sell players too.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

And providing an update live on Sky Sports this morning, presenter Jasper Taylor has said that as of now, Gallagher is still training as normal with Chelsea.

“Tottenham want to do a deal for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the final hours of deadline day.

There has been contact between the clubs over the conditions of a deal,” Taylor said.

“However, Tottenham are likely to need to offload players before they can sanction a move for Gallagher, who is training as normal with Chelsea this morning.”

Chelsea want at least £40m if they’re to consider selling Gallagher. However, after spending yet more money to sign Cole Palmer today, the Blues could well be open to a sale.

Gallagher has started the season as one of the key players for Mauricio Pochettino. However, his role in the team could diminish as the season progresses with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo likely to be the main midfielders.