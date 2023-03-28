'Interesting': £40m player who Arsenal want to sign actually has the same agent as Bukayo Saka - journalist











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing Arsenal’s interest in Romeo Lavia.

It was reported over the weekend that the Gunners are eyeing up a summer move for Lavia, and Wheatley is led to believe that this is one to watch.

The journalist did actually share some interesting insight into this move, stating that Lavia has the same agent as Bukayo Saka, and that Arsenal do indeed have a good relationship with both players’ agent as they have a close working relationship already.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Lavia and Saka have the same agent

Wheatley shared what he knows about this story.

“He’s definitely the kind of player Arsenal will be looking at this summer. One interesting fact about Lavia is that he shares the same agent as Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, that’s quite a notable thing as well. Arsenal have a good relationship with the agents of Bukayo Saka and they’ve done a lot of business there in recent years. This is definitely one to look out for in the summer. He’s one of the players on the shortlist and one to watch out for this summer,” Wheatley said.

Gives them an edge

Whether or not Arsenal do go out and sign Lavia this summer remains to be seen, but they could well have an edge in the race if they do want to pursue this deal.

Indeed, now more than ever an agent has a say in where his player will end up, and if Lavia’s agent is close with Arsenal, he may well shepherd the £40m player in the direction of the Gunners.

Of course, there’s a long way to go before we talk about the Belgian actually signing for the Gunners, but Arsenal do at least have an easy way to get involved in negotiations here.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

