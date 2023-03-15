Tottenham transfer news: Newcastle are considering selling Allan Saint-Maximin











Newcastle United are now reportedly willing to consider offers for Allan Saint-Maximin, after claims that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign him.

Tottenham are set for a big summer ahead as they bid to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club, while deciding on Antonio Conte’s future.

Despite this, Spurs will be on the lookout for reinforcements and they have been heavily linked with Saint-Maximin over the past couple of transfer windows.

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold claimed back in January that Tottenham’s director of football, Fabio Paratici, is a big fan of the Newcastle star.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 26-year-old has had a frustrating time at St James’ Park this season, despite playing more regularly under Eddie Howe over the past few weeks.

And it seems that Newcastle could be willing to sell him this summer, but only if they receive a ‘decent offer’.

Newcastle considering Saint-Maximin sale

The Athletic reports that Saint-Maximin’s off-the-ball work means that he is not the right fit for Howe’s pressing style.

And if the Magpies received a decent enough offer for the Frenchman, they would at least consider it.

Saint-Maximin has been described as an ‘unplayable’ talent on his day, but he has been largely inconsistent this season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The French forward would add some much-need directness and pace to Tottenham’s frontline, but it remains unclear who will be in charge next season.

Given that Newcastle are apparently considering a sale due to his work-rate off the ball, it wouldn’t make sense for Tottenham to sign him if they appoint a manager who favours a pressing style of play.

Spurs will probably be prioritising other areas of the pitch too. The club are in desperate need of re-shaping their backline, while it also seems that Hugo Lloris’ days as number one are numbered.

