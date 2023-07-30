Inter Milan could sell £25m forward to fund move for Arsenal player

The future of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun remains up in the air and Inter Milan continue to be mentioned in the conversation.

The Italian side are thought to be keen on signing Balogun as they look for a marquee signing in attack this summer.

So far, Arsenal are sticking to their guns and demanding more than £40m for the young forward. And while Inter haven’t met that price tag just yet, they could be about to make moves to do so.

Gazetta dello Sport has reported how Balogun is one of the final two options Inter are considering up front.

Interestingly, Sky Sports have jumped on the story and added in that the Milan club are looking to sell forward Joaquin Correa to fund the move. Inter paid £25m for Correa just last year but are open to selling him to raise funds to sign Balogun.

Further, FC Inter News adds that the Italian club are hoping to benefit from the spending spree of Saudi Arabia and they hope a bid comes in for Correa from the Middle-East.

Despite being tipped to become a player with ‘frightening‘ potential, there is no guarantee Balogun plays a role this season for the Gunners.

Inter clearly pushing hard for Folarin Balogun

If the Italian side are looking to sell a player they paid £25m for just over a year ago then that suggests they are more than ready to have a real go at getting Balogun.

Arsenal known they’ll need to make a decision on the young forward soon. If he sits on the bench all season, then his value will suddenly dip and the Gunners might be seeking a loan move again.

If Inter can come up with the £40m plus needed, then it’s hard to see Arsenal turning the bid down.