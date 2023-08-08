Inter Milan are now interested in signing ‘special’ Tottenham player on loan, Postecoglou could agree

Inter Milan are interested in signing 24-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga before the window closes.

That’s according to Sky Italia who reported that Tanganga is one name on a list of options.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

The report confirmed that Tottenham would be open to the possibility of a loan move with an option to buy the central-defender.

Tottenham and Inter Milan have only made initial contacts but there seems to be willingness from both parties.

This news comes in the wake of Tottenham announcing the signing of Micky van de Ven.

The 22-year-old signed for the club today from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a fee of £34m.

And with the club also thought to be interested in signing Clement Lenglet permanently it could be a sensible time for the Englishman to leave.

It’s clear that manager Ange Postecoglou wants a big shift in play style and personnel from Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 last season.

And with Tanganga already barely featuring in the league, and reports of him being okay to leave, it seems he may not have many more chances to impress.

Inter Milan’s interest in Tottenham’s Tanganga could be very timely.

Tottenham are open to loaning Japhet Tanganga to Inter Milan this summer

Japhet Tanganga seldom featured for Spurs last season and an exit has looked probable for some time.

The 24-year-old’s current contract runs until 2025 but it now seems unlikely he will continue to play for Spurs until then.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

An opportunity in Italy could just be what the Englishman needs, though.

Chris Smalling and Fikayo Tomori have both shown how well English centre-backs can do in the Serie A and set a strong precedent.

If ‘special’ Tanganga still has hopes to play for England’s senior team then this could prove an excellent path for doing so.

Although Spurs fans may be sad to see an academy graduate leave it does seem best for all parties at this point.

Tottenham’s Tanganga could really have a big opportunity should Inter Milan’s interest materialise into a move.