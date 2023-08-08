Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Inter Milan are about to launch a bid to sign reported Tottenham Hotspur target Mehdi Taremi.

Tavolieri took to social media platform X on Tuesday morning and shared an update on Taremi’s future.

Harry Kane’s future remains up in the air, with the striker into the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old is receiving strong interest from Bayern Munich and Tottenham have knocked back the German champions’ latest offer worth around £86 million.

But Spurs are still exploring their options in the event that Kane does depart this summer, with Mehdi Taremi reportedly a target.

Photo by Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Indeed, Portuguese outlet A Bola reports that Tottenham have made their first move to sign Taremi.

Now, it seems Spurs could face a battle with both AC Milan and Inter for the 31-year-old’s signature.

Inter readying move for Taremi

Tavolieri claims Inter are readying an opening offer to sign Taremi, with AC Milan also ready to make another move.

The Porto striker has apparently already agreed a four-year deal with AC Milan, but Porto are holding out for a £25.8 million fee.

Taremi netted a staggering 31 goals in all competitions for Porto last season and has found the back of the net frequently for the Portuguese giants over the years.

But at 31, he may not be the kind of profile Tottenham would favour should they need to replace Kane.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There’s no doubt that the Iran international boasts a brilliant record in front of goal, but Spurs seem to building for the long-term future under Postecoglou.

Indeed, Spurs have also been linked with moves for the likes of Brennan Johnson and Gift Orban – two players that would arguably be more suited to the club’s long-term project.