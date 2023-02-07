Some Leeds staff already having doubts about January signing they've made, there was internal tension











Leeds United are already having some doubts about their record signing of Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who have offered an update on the situation at Elland Road after Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

There are two things to unpack with the American’s dismissal; whether the decision itself was right and whether the timing makes sense.

Fellow strugglers have made managerial changes during the World Cup break or at least ahead of the January window.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Some at Leeds having doubts over Rutter

But Marsch was allowed to have an expensive winter of investment, which included bringing in Rutter for more money than Leeds have ever paid for anyone.

The report says that Victor Orta led the pursuit of Rutter, but that some staff members were not fully on board with the idea.

Now Marsch has left, that internal tension may grow further, and any new manager now has to come in and work with Marsch’s players.

Leeds could have been decisive and made a change sooner, giving a new boss the January window to assess his squad and get what he needs.

Their failure to do that need not be terminal; just look at the early impact of Sean Dyche at Everton without any signings and just a few days to get his message across.

But it does mean that there could be some expensive wastage down the line, especially if the whole club was not aligned behind every signing in the first place.