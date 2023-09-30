Injured Arsenal forward joins Saliba and Vieira in being part of squad for Bournemouth

Arsenal’s injury problems are stacking up at the moment as they nurse a number of bumps and niggles ahead of their clash with Bournemouth today.

The Gunners have had a good start to the season but it’s come at a price, with players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard all apparently missing training this week.

However, ahead of their game with the Cherries today, it seems there might be some good news when it comes to Trossard’s injury.

Leandro Trossard spotted with Arsenal squad pre Bournemouth

Trossard, a £27m signing from Brighton in January, has been a key player for the Gunners ever since he made that move. Coming off the bench a fair bit, his impact has been massive.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And while it looked like he might be injured for today’s game, photos have emerged of Trossard actually being with the Arsenal squad today.

Shared on social media, Trossard can be seen alongside the likes of other injured players such as Fabio Vieira. Further, it’s also been reported that William Saliba has arrived at the ground as well in another boost.

More the merrier

Every game in the Premier League is a difficult one and Arsenal need all their best players available as often as possible to have success.

Having so many missing training and nursing problems had threatened to be a nightmare for Arteta. But it does seem like things aren’t too bad, and Trossard being spotted here is a bonus as well.

The Belgian forward has been electric at times and contributed to some major moments for the Gunners.

Of course, we’re yet to know if he will indeed be included in the actual matchday squad. But the fact he is there and walking freely, suggests things might be ok.

Certainly, Arsenal could do without an injury crisis right now, so having Trossard and others back and fit will be a huge relief for the gaffer.