Tottenham are one of many clubs keen to sign Kim Min-Jae and the defender has picked up a huge personal accolade for his performances this season.

Tottenham have apparently been interested in Min-Jae for a while, with reports suggesting that the club have been scouting the player deemed “the best defender in the world”.

The Premier League season is now over and Spurs fans were left heavily disappointed. The club finished eighth and failed to qualify for Europe.

Now, chairman Daniel Levy is under pressure to find a new manager and improve the squad. Players like Min-Jae, who just won the Serie A title with Napoli, would definitely improve the squad.

Tottenham target Min-Jae picks up huge award

Min-Jae, who only signed for Napoli last summer, was a huge asset for the Italian club. It did not go unnoticed and the “incredible” Tottenham target won a big award.

Min-Jae was officially confirmed as the Serie A Defender of the Season and was given his award on the weekend during Napoli’s final game.

Spurs are not the only club keen, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that Liverpool and Manchester United are both wanting to sign the centre-back. The same report also suggests Min-Jae has a £52million release clause.

Tottenham are needing to massively improve their defence. They conceded the sixth most goals in the Premier League this season.

Min-Jae picking up such a huge award shows how good he is. The player would definitely be a big improvement for the club.

The big issue is that it may be hard to convince the South Korean to join the club. This is due to the fact that they haven’t qualified for European football. Min-Jae will want to be playing in the Champions League next season. This is something other clubs can offer.

