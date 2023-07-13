Reported Arsenal target Rafael Leao has sent a wordless message to Declan Rice after his latest post on Instagram.

The Gunners look set to announce the signing of Rice over the next few days as Mikel Arteta closes in on his top target.

Arsenal have already snapped up Kai Havertz from Chelsea, with deals for Rice and Jurrien Timber expected to be announced next.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that West Ham are growing frustrated with the delay to sell Rice to Arsenal after a £105 million deal was agreed nine days ago.

But the Hammers skipper is still expected to complete a switch to the Emirates Stadium and he’s recently been spotted with another Arsenal target in Rafael Leao.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reported back in January that Arsenal could move for Leao.

Of course, the Portuguese winger has since put pen to paper on a new contract with AC Milan. But he’s clearly grown close to Rice over the past few weeks as the duo have been training together.

And Leao has sent a message to Rice on Instagram.

Leao sends message to Rice

Rice took to social media yesterday and posted several pictures of himself training alongside the AC Milan star.

He wrote: “Stepping it up.”

And Leao replied with a handshake emoji beneath the post.

Leao seems set to stay at the San Siro for now after agreeing to a new contract last month.

The 24-year-old has been ‘incredible’ for the Rossoneri over the past few seasons and also impressed for Portugal.

Whether Arsenal will decide to revisit their interest further down the line remains to be seen. But for now, they will surely be focused on making Rice’s move to North London official.

The Gunners are expected to smash the British transfer record to land the England international and many fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement.