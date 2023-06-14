‘Incredible’ player would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle, he’s just turned down new contract

Napoli star Kim Min-jae reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United over Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Min-jae has just rejected a new contract offer from Napoli.

Eddie Howe looks set to go about bolstering his squad after guiding Newcastle back into the Champions League. The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Min-jae as they look to upgrade Howe’s options in defence.

Indeed, 90 Min reports that Newcastle have been in contact with the Napoli star’s agents in recent weeks. But Min-jae favours a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Min-jae prefers Manchester United move

The outlet claims that Min-jae has just rejected a new contract offer from Napoli which would have seen his release clause removed from his deal.

His current deal will allow him to leave for around £42.7 million from July 1, with both United and Newcastle keen.

And while Min-jae’s representatives are holding talks with several interested parties, it is believed his preference is to join Erik ten Hag’s side.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Min-jae has enjoyed an ‘incredible’ debut campaign in Naples as he played a key role in Luciano Spalletti’s side picking up the Serie A title.

It was Napoli’s first since 1990 and while they are desperate to keep hold of him, he looks set to be on the move.

The 26-year-old would be a brilliant addition to Howe’s squad and while Newcastle have been brilliant defensively over the past year, they will need added depth in the position next season.

Min-jae would have been the ideal man to come in and push both Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a place in the starting line-up. But it appears that Newcastle may miss out on the South Korean.