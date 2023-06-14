Follow us on

'Incredible' player would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle, he's just turned down new contract
‘Incredible’ player would rather join Manchester United than Newcastle, he’s just turned down new contract

Napoli star Kim Min-jae reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United over Newcastle United this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Min-jae has just rejected a new contract offer from Napoli. 

Eddie Howe looks set to go about bolstering his squad after guiding Newcastle back into the Champions League. The Magpies have been heavily linked with a move for Min-jae as they look to upgrade Howe’s options in defence. 

Indeed, 90 Min reports that Newcastle have been in contact with the Napoli star’s agents in recent weeks. But Min-jae favours a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park. 

Min-jae prefers Manchester United move

The outlet claims that Min-jae has just rejected a new contract offer from Napoli which would have seen his release clause removed from his deal.

His current deal will allow him to leave for around £42.7 million from July 1, with both United and Newcastle keen.

And while Min-jae’s representatives are holding talks with several interested parties, it is believed his preference is to join Erik ten Hag’s side.

Min-jae has enjoyed an ‘incredible’ debut campaign in Naples as he played a key role in Luciano Spalletti’s side picking up the Serie A title.

It was Napoli’s first since 1990 and while they are desperate to keep hold of him, he looks set to be on the move.

The 26-year-old would be a brilliant addition to Howe’s squad and while Newcastle have been brilliant defensively over the past year, they will need added depth in the position next season.

Min-jae would have been the ideal man to come in and push both Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a place in the starting line-up. But it appears that Newcastle may miss out on the South Korean.

