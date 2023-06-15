Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly keen to stay at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the summer, despite rumours about his future at the club.

Spurs have the option to make Kulusevski’s loan move permanent this summer after he made the switch from Juventus back in January last year.

The 22-year-old got off to a brilliant start to his Tottenham career as he impressed during his first season at the club.

But the Swede has struggled for form this season, particularly after the turn of the year.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

90 Min reported yesterday that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is not yet convinced by Kulusevski, with a decision over his future yet to be made.

But Goal reports that Tottenham are set for a key meeting with Juventus over signing Kulusevski permanently.

Kulusevski wants to stay at Spurs

Goal Italy claims that Kulusevski wants to stay at Tottenham beyond the summer, while Spurs are also keen to sign him.

A meeting between the two clubs is scheduled for the ‘coming days’.

Spurs are keen to try and snap up Kulusevski for a lower fee than the option they agreed to last year, which is set at around £29 million.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kulusevski has already displayed what he’s capable of in a Tottenham shirt as he starred under Antonio Conte.

It seems like a no-brainer from Tottenham’s point of view given they have already witnessed his potential.

Yet, if Postecoglou doesn’t feel that the Swede is the right fit for his system, then it wouldn’t make sense for Spurs to bring him in permanently.

The Aussie boss will be aiming to build a side in his image over the coming weeks and if the ‘incredible‘ winger doesn’t fit the bill, Spurs should be looking at other targets.