‘Incredible’ player now left out of squad tonight, after claims he could join Liverpool

Liverpool target Romeo Lavia has not been included in Southampton’s squad to face Gillingham in the EFL Cup tonight.

That’s via journalist Sacha Tavolieri who also confirmed that Lavia was not present at the side’s training session this morning.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Tavolieri said: “Romeo Lavia not included today on the Cup game with Southampton and was not at the training camp this morning.

“Player’s side looking for closing the deal today between Liverpool and Southampton.”

This news could bode very well for Liverpool fans hoping to see Romeo Lavia complete their midfield revamp this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have already arrived and have both have looked excellent additions judging by pre-season.

And with Curtis Jones currently deputising in a holding midfield role, Liverpool will be keen to recruit a replacement as soon as possible.

It was recently reported that one of the key traits Liverpool admires in the ‘incredible’ Belgian is his recovery pace in defensive moments.

And given he’s not in the Southampton squad this evening, Lavia may well be fast approaching a Liverpool move.

Liverpool fans may be slightly concerned that a move for Lavia or any holding midfielder hasn’t already been completed.

Just days before their opening league trip to Stamford Bridge the club doesn’t have any natural defensive midfielders available.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have departed and the promising Stefan Bajcetic is still returning from injury.

Of course the likes of Curtis Jones and Thiago can play in the role if needed but they won’t offer too much defensive screening.

And the side’s defence has been a concern in pre-season fixtures.

Whilst the games have been really encouraging on the whole, the team is clearly crying out for more defensive presence in the middle.

You may think Trent Alexander-Arnold inverting into the area would offer stability to those efforts but it actually looks to expose the defence more.

Trent will of course thrive in the role but he needs a more defensive option alongside him given his right-back spot is often now vacated.

And with Romeo Lavia not in the Southampton squad tonight. Trent may be one hoping that his arrival at Liverpool is imminent.