Liverpool have noticed ‘world class’ midfielder is absolutely rapid, it’s why they want to sign him

Liverpool have identified Romeo Lavia as a key target this summer partly because of the pace he’ll bring to their midfield.

That’s according to The Athletic who say that Liverpool recognised pace as a key trait in Lavia’s game and something that would be crucial in his role.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been excellent offensively in pre-season but there’s still a slight doubt over their defensive displays.

And that is thought to be in part because they are lacking a profile like Romeo Lavia.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now inverting into midfield when in possession it’s been observed that Liverpool are left more exposed on the counter-attack.

Liverpool will hope, should their next bid be accepted, that Lavia can help solve this prevailing issue.

It’s clear that Liverpool’s midfield is undergoing a revamp in both personnel and style this season, and a holding midfielder with covering pace, like Lavia possesses, will be necessary.

Liverpool see Lavia’s recovery pace as a key trait in his game

Despite another positive attacking show against SV Darmstadt last night, Liverpool once again showed their defensive frailties.

Fans will have seen one simple ball over the top of their defence resulting in their 11th goal conceded in just five pre-season games.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And whilst these games have been encouraging on the whole, it’s clear that there is a profile missing.

Curtis Jones has been fulfilling the holding midfielder role in a lot of games but doesn’t have the defensive instincts or recovery pace of Romeo Lavia.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai both look like excellent signings thus far and fans will be keen to see the side’s business concluded.

18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic will also be a huge boost to the midfield when he returns from injury.

The Spaniard was a revelation in his debut season and you’d expect he will compete with Lavia for the holding spot should the Belgian sign.

The two would create excellent competition in the role and former Liverpool player Jose Enrique believes Lavia can become ‘world class’ under Klopp.

Should Liverpool add Lavia’s pace to their line-up for the new season there could once again be lofty ambitions floating around Anfield.

Liverpool’s summer revamp is going well, better than many would have imagined, but it’s not complete just yet.