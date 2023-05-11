'Incredible' player linked with Newcastle has signed new deal - Fabrizio Romano











Newcastle United were linked with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao earlier this year.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Verenato, the player was offered to the Magpies as well as Manchester City.

Admittedly, Newcastle never seem to have made much of an effort their end to bring Leao to St James’ Park.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

But even if the Magpies changed their mind in wake of a superb season, it looks like they’ve now missed the boat.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese star’s future has now been settled, and it’ll be at Milan.

The transfer insider took to Twitter to declare “here we go” on Leao penning a contract extension.

Leao’s new deal will take him to June 2028 and it features a release clause worth around £153million.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of marquee players in recent weeks as they continue to push for a top-four place.

Some of them, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, have prompted a mixed reaction among the Toon Army, to say the least.

However, the ‘incredible‘ Leao would’ve been a great shout for the Magpies.

He’s young, extremely talented, proven at the highest level, and salary-wise, wouldn’t break their wage structure.

Indeed, his new contract is reportedly around £85,000-a-week plus add-ons, well within Newcastle’s structure.

Nevertheless, it’s also good to see Leao commit his future to the club where he has turned into a superstar.

After all, Italian football is undergoing a renaissance now (a risorgimento, if you will), so why not stay put?