‘Incredible’ player left out of matchday squad today after claims Arsenal want to sign him

David Raya has been left out of Brentford’s latest matchday squad after claims Arsenal want to sign him.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news today that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Raya this summer.

Arsenal weren’t expected to target another goalkeeper given Aaron Ramsdale’s brilliant form last season. But the Englishman could soon face competition for the number one spot at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Raya is said to prefer a move to Arsenal over joining Bayern Munich, after Tottenham also showed interest in signing the Spaniard this summer.

And as doubt surrounds the 27-year-old’s future, Thomas Frank has left him out of Brentford’s matchday squad today.

Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Raya left out of Brentford matchday squad

The Bees are set to face Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly in the US today but Raya was left out of the squad.

Summer signing Mark Flekken started the match instead, with Raya omitted from Frank’s matchday squad.

Raya has been heavily linked with a move away from Brentford this summer after entering the final year of his contract.

The ‘incredible’ goalkeeper has arguably been up there with the best shot-stoppers in the league over the past couple of seasons.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

He looks set to leave the Gtech Community Stadium over the coming weeks and his omission from Brentford’s latest squad will only cast more doubt over his future.

Arsenal already have a brilliant goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale and the Englishman was a standout performer under Mikel Arteta last season.

But the Gunners will be keen to strengthen their squad even further over the coming weeks and Raya would provide top-quality competition for Ramsdale.