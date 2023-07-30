£40m player now decides he wants to join Arsenal over league winners

Fabrizio Romano claims that Brentford goalkeeper David Raya prefers a move to Arsenal over Bayern Munich this summer.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and shared an update on Arsenal’s interest in signing Raya.

Arsenal have enjoyed a promising start to the summer window as they’ve already moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

The Gunners were expected to focus on outgoings after spending over £200 million already this summer. But they are lining up a surprise move for David Raya.

Photo by Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images

Indeed, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news today that Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Raya.

The 27-year-old has just entered the final year of his contract and looks set to leave Brentford this summer. He’s attracting interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while Tottenham were also previously interested in signing the Spaniard.

But Romano claims that Raya prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium over Munich.

Raya prefers Arsenal move

Romano took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and claimed that Arsenal are expected to launch a bid for Raya soon.

Raya has excelled for Brentford over the past couple of seasons and has caught the eye of plenty of big clubs this summer.

The Spaniard seemed to be closing in a switch to Spurs earlier this summer, but Arsenal’s North London rivals refused to pay £40 million to sign him.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

It has certainly come as a surprise to see Arsenal targeting a move for Raya, especially given Aaron Ramsdale’s form last season.

The Englishman was a standout performer for the Gunners and it seems unlikely that he drops out of Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up anytime soon.

But Arsenal fell short in the race for the Premier League title last season due to a lack of depth and Raya would certainly provide quality competition for Ramsdale between the sticks.