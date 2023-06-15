The Ange Postecoglou era has begun at Tottenham Hotspur, and Leicester City star James Maddison is apparently his ‘dream’ signing this summer.

Spurs have a lot to do in this transfer window. Postecoglou’s system is completely different compared to Antonio Conte’s, which means there will be a lot of changes in personnel.

Tottenham are expected to make a few big signings this month and one of them could be Maddison. Dean Jones has claimed on GiveMeSport that the Foxes star is Postecoglou’s dream signing.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

James Maddison is Ange Postecoglou’s dream signing at Tottenham

Tottenham haven’t had a top-quality attacking midfielder since Christian Eriksen left the club and Dele Alli’s form fell off a cliff. They didn’t need one under Conte, but they really could do with a number 10 next season.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, but none more than James Maddison.

The ‘incredible‘ Englishman suffered relegation with Leicester City on the final day of last season. He will soon enter the last year of his contract as well, which makes it very likely that he will be sold.

Tottenham really like Maddison, and Jones has shared the latest now.

When asked to name Postecoglou’s dream signing at Tottenham, he said: “James Maddison would add an excitement factor to this transfer window but they have to get to work quickly as this is a sought-after player.

“In-roads have been made and this dream could come true if early negotiations go their way.

“Maddison would be at the top-end of Spurs transfer budget but this is a moment when they need to show clear intention of where their ambition lies and being in the race for Maddison would help prove that.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

TBR View:

Maddison really would be a fantastic signing for Tottenham.

The Englishman knows the Premier League well, can score goals, create chances and would bring some much-needed attacking quality to Spurs’ midfield.

The fact that he’s still just 26 years old means he’s not even at his peak yet. He’ll get even better in the coming years, and he could change Spurs’ fortunes under the attack-minded Postecoglou.

It will be interesting to see if Daniel Levy could get Postecoglou his dream signing in the coming weeks.