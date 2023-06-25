Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, and the Southampton man is now apparently ‘100 per cent’ open to joining the Gunners.

It is no secret at this point that Mikel Arteta‘s priority in this window is to strengthen his midfield. The likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Kai Havertz have all been linked, as has Saints youngster Lavia.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has had his say on the transfer links, and he has revealed on GiveMeSport that Lavia is completely open to switching Southampton for Arsenal this summer.

Romeo Lavia is ready to join Arsenal

Arsenal target Romeo Lavia had a magnificent season for Southampton.

The Belgian, still just 19 years old, was arguably the only shining light in an otherwise really dark campaign that saw the Saints finish bottom and get relegated.

Lavia is too good to be playing in the Championship next season, and it’s almost certain now that he will leave Southampton for a much bigger club.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with his services, but Taylor has claimed that the Gunners have already held talks with his agent, and Lavia is fully open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side.

The journalist said: “I know they’ve been discussing personal terms with his agent and Lavia, who would be 100% open to joining Arsenal and it does look like there’s concrete interest, but at this moment in time, the price tag will have to drop.

“I think the issue Southampton have is that their valuation has been clouded by the fact Chelsea offered £50 million last August and City have that £40 million buyback that becomes active in 2024.”

TBR View:

Romeo Lavia would be an ‘incredible‘ signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Belgian is still just 19 years old and he’s already so good. He was a star at Southampton last season, and he will only get better in the coming years.

Mikel Arteta now has a proven track record of taking young players’ games to a whole new level. Lavia would’ve certainly noticed that, and that’s probably why he’s keen on the move.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will make an offer for Lavia before other clubs swoop in for the talented Belgian midfielder.