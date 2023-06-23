Arsenal will focus their next efforts on trying to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as they continue to be busy this summer.

Lavia is a target for a number of clubs following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League. The exciting 19-year-old is seen as one of the top young players in the country.

A number of clubs, inclusing Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United have all got eyes on Lavia.

However, according to The Mirror, it is Arsenal who will make a bid for Lavia in the coming days.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Arsenal to launch Romeo Lavia bid

According to The Mirror, Arsenal have ‘agreed’ a deal to sign Havertz. That particular deal looks like a formality now and the German is set to be confirmed in the nea future.

But while focus from some at Arsenal is one Declan Rice, Lavia is the midfielder the Gunners plan on bidding for next.

It’s claimed that a £40m bid will be coming from Arsenal, as they look to land Lavia alongside Rice.

The midfield has been an area of focus for the Gunners this summer. Rice is the top target but with both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka potentially on the way out, Lavia is being looked at too.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

A future star

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ prospect by Pep Guardiola, Lavia was unfortunate to be part of a relegated team last season.

The Championship wouldn’t do him any harm if he was to have a season there. But he is too good really, and a move back to the top flight has to be on his mind.

Arsenal is an ideal move for him. He can come in and play his part and learn from top players like Jorginho.

Certainly, if a £40m offer is accepted, then for a player with such quality and still only 19, it’s a bargain for the Gunners.