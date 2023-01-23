Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shocked by Eddie Nketiah recently











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was absolutely ecstatic at the full-time whistle yesterday at The Emirates.

He had just witnessed his side overcome a tough challenge against Manchester United in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Speaking to Football London, Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners have now reached 50 points after just 19 matches, an incredible feat.

They currently sit five points ahead of Manchester City, although they still have to face Pep Guardiola’s side twice.

The final 20 minutes of yesterday’s game showed just how well Arteta’s side are capable of playing.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal pinned Erik ten Hag’s side back in their own half as they pushed to score a winner.

Eddie Nketiah provided the all-important touch in the final moments to send Arteta and Arsenal fans wild.

The young forward has been thrown into the action after Gabriel Jesus picked up an injury at the World Cup.

Arteta admitted after the match that he’s been shocked by just how good the 21-year-old has been recently.

He’s not the only one who was impressed with Nketiah yesterday, with Ian Wright also singing his praises.

Arsenal manager Arteta shocked at Nketiah’s recent form

Arteta was asked about the young forward yesterday, and he said: “What Eddie is doing is incredible. I cannot say we saw that (coming).

“We were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, his mentality, and how his qualities fit in the team.

“Losing Gabi was a big blow. It is a big blow losing Gabi today but Eddie is responding with the team in an exceptional way.”

The £100,000-a-week striker is now Arsenal’s top scorer in all competitions this season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He showed glimpses of this form in the Europa League, but was only a substitute in the Premier League before Jesus’ injury.

Since the World Cup, Nketiah has played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League campaign.

Arsenal have added another forward to their ranks this month in the form of Leandro Trossard.

The fact that Arteta has chosen to bring a forward to Arsenal who isn’t traditionally a centre-forward is credit to Nketiah’s recent form.

Although Trossard could play through the middle, it’s hard to see him doing as good a job as Nketiah is right now.

