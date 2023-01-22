Arsenal vs Manchester United: Ian Wright praises Eddie Nketiah display











Ian Wright was left amazed by Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal beat Manchester United after a thrilling game in north London.

Nketiah proved to be the hero at the Emirates Stadium this evening as he bagged a crucial brace to help Arsenal move five points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand over Manchester City.

Arsenal found themselves behind inside the first 20 minutes after they had dominated the early stages of the game.

Marcus Rashford’s brilliant long-range effort beat Aaron Ramsdale after he nutmegged Thomas Partey just seconds before.

But Arsenal bounced back immediately as Nketiah headed home Granit Xhaka’s pinpoint delivery and Wright was seriously impressed with the Arsenal striker’s instinct in-front of goal.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wright praises Nketiah

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Wright was full of praise for Nketiah after he levelled the game up in the first-half.

“Arsenal work the goal brilliantly from one side to another,” he said.

“Eddie Nketiah gets himself out of Wan-Bissaka’s periphery, he takes his eye off him; Wan-Bissaka is ball-watching, Eddie gets in front of him and bam! That’s the difference with a striker and it’s going to be brilliant for his confidence.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal went on to take the lead in the second-half as Bukayo Saka produced an excellent finish from outside the penalty area to beat David de Gea.

United battled back to level up the scoring after Lisandro Martinez’s header creeped into the Arsenal goal. But Nketiah stepped up once again and was in the right place at the right time to earn Arsenal a vital win in the title race.

The 23-year-old reacted brilliantly to Martin Odegaard’s blocked shot to flick it into the goal.

There were massive doubts over Nketiah’s capability to fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus, but the Arsenal academy product is certainly proving the doubters wrong right now.

