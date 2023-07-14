‘Incredible’ midfielder frozen out by his club as West Ham in talks to sign him

West Ham United have been heavily linked with Denis Zakaria in recent weeks.

Reports have suggested that the Hammers have been in talks over the Juventus ace.

Indeed, Tuttosport suggested last week that West Ham could seal a deal for Zakaria by Monday.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

That was obviously not the case, but the Daily Mail did report that ‘further talks’ were held.

The two clubs are ‘still short of agreement’ but things are ‘heading in the right direction’, added the report.

Now, it looks like Zakaria’s parent club has effectively put an end to their player’s future at the Allianz Stadium.

Tuttomercatoweb has reported that Juve have completely frozen out several of their players ahead of next season.

Zakaria has apparently been frozen out alongside the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Weston McKennie.

Luca Pellegrini, Arthur Melo and Marko Pjaca are also no longer in Juve’s plans.

Indeed, all these players will apparently train away from the first team and won’t be going on tour to the United States.

Our view

Zakaria will likely want to get a move on in terms of finding a new club, given he doesn’t seem to have a future at Juve.

Perhaps it’s not too surprising that they’re planning for life without him, as he was out on loan all of last season.

The 26-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Chelsea, whose season ended up being absolutely dismal.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Zakaria wasn’t amazing last term, but let’s face it, very few Blues players did well. It was just one of those things.

The Swiss ace certainly has the respect of his peers, Mason Mount deeming him ‘unbelievable‘ in November last year.

And while Zakaria was at Gladbach, Dortmund boss Marco Rose labelled Zakaria as ‘incredible’.

Things could well pick up pace now. Let’s hope that West Ham can get a deal over the line, particularly with Declan Rice seemingly so close to leaving.