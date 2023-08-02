Reported Arsenal target Moises Caicedo has told guests at Brighton’s awards evening that he wants to leave this summer.

That’s according to Sussex World, with the outlet claiming the midfielder didn’t hold back about his desire to leave the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal have enjoyed a promising summer transfer window so far as they’ve moved to bring in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners splashed over £200 million to land their top targets but they may not be done in the transfer market just yet.

Indeed, journalist Graeme Bailey claimed just last week that Arsenal could still move to sign Moises Caicedo this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Of course, Chelsea seem to be leading the race to sign the Brighton star after Arsenal broke the British transfer record to land Rice last month.

But the 21-year-old has been a long-standing target for Arsenal after Mikel Arteta’s men tried to sign him back in January.

And the midfielder has apparently been very open about his desire to seek a fresh challenge over the coming weeks.

Caicedo has told fans he wants to leave Brighton

Sussex World reports that Caicedo has admitted to guests at Brighton’s 2022/23 awards evening that he wants to leave this summer.

Two guests at the awards evening have claimed the 21-year-old ‘didn’t hold back anything’ when it came to discussing his future.

It’s noted that Caicedo refused to talk about Chelsea’s interest when asked about his preferred destination.

Caicedo has been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent after an impressive couple of seasons at Brighton.

The Ecuador international has starred under Roberto De Zerbi and seems keen to move on to a bigger club this summer.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

But Brighton are standing firm on their valuation of the player, having knocked back two bids from Chelsea already.

As for Arsenal, it seems highly unlikely they would be able to fund a move for Caicedo this summer given their heavy spending so far.

Brighton instantly rejected a bid worth £80 million from Chelsea last week and it’s difficult to see the Gunners going beyond that sum.