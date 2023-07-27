Arsenal could still be in the market for another top-class midfielder this summer.

Indeed, with Thomas Partey’s future at the Emirates still somewhat up in the air, the Gunners could dip back into the market.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, there’s still an outside chance that the north London club end up signing Moises Caicedo this summer if Partey does leave.

Caicedo still an option

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ 21-year-old

“They want an overall deal worth £100m, Chelsea are nowhere near that yet. Chelsea need Caicedo done massively. I still make them strong favourites. There are other options out there, do Arsenal look at him if Partey goes? Possibly,” Bailey said.

Best window ever

If Arsenal now go out and sign Moises Caicedo then this will have to be considered the best transfer window in the club’s history.

That would be four transformative first-team signings brought in for more then £250m. It would be the biggest statement of intent the Gunners have ever made, and you would have to make them one of the favourites for the league title if they manage to get these deals done.

Of course, as Bailey says, Chelsea are still the firm favourites in this title race, but if that deal falls through and Partey leaves Arsenal, there is the small chance that Caicedo ends up in north London rather than west London.

Caicedo is a player that Arsenal fans should still be keeping half an eye on, even if this deal looks unlikely.