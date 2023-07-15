‘Incredible’ £60m Arsenal target no longer appears to be in his manager’s plans

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal summer transfer target Joao Cancelo does not have a future at his current club.

According to 90min, Manchester City are not expecting to welcome Cancelo back into the first-team.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the full-back in recent weeks.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

For instance, Dean Jones has told the Ranks FC Patreon that the Gunners could consider signing him at the end of the window.

“Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Rice will not be the end of the spending,” he said.

“Expect a couple of signings to come later in the window.

“I mentioned Cancelo above – he could still be one to look towards in August.”

Even though he has great versatility, City were apparently hoping that they could keep Kyle Walker instead and have offered the Englishman a new deal.

Despite this offer, the report goes on to suggest that it looks like Walker will be on his way to Bayern Munich and Cancelo will still have to look for a new club.

Arsenal target Cancelo doesn’t have a future at his current club

The “incredible” full-back was one of the best defenders in the Premier League a couple of years ago, but issues at Manchester City have seen him not wanted at the club.

He was loaned out to Bayern Munich last January but the move wasn’t made permanent and now it looks like he is somewhat in limbo.

With Arsenal interested and Cancelo out of the first-team plans at Manchester City, now seems like the perfect time to make a move.

Mikel Arteta worked with Cancelo at Manchester City so he will know the £60million player well. Now he has to decide whether he wants a reuinion.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is a big decision for Arsenal as they have recently signed a similar player in Jurrien Timber. The Gunners do have a lot of matches so it needs to be decided how much squad depth they need.

The club need to make sure that they can rotate and still keep the same level of intensity and quality in the starting eleven. This is something they struggled with last season.