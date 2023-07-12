Joao Cancelo to Arsenal is one to keep an eye on as we head into the final knockings of the transfer window.

That is according to Dean Jones who stated on the Ranks FC Patreon page that the Portuguese defender could still be one to keep an eye on in August as Arsenal look to bolster their squad even further.

As many will know, the Gunners are on the verge of announcing two major deals as Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice prepare to join the club, but they may not be the final signings of the summer.

Indeed, Cancelo is still one to keep an eye on, and he could well be the final piece of this Arsenal puzzle.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

One to watch

Jones shared what he knows about the £60m man.

“Declan Rice will soon be officially unveiled and it is expected his announcements across social will make a lot of noise. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Rice will not be the end of the spending – expect a couple of signings to come later in the window. I mentioned Cancelo above – he could still be one to look towards in August,” Jones wrote.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Won’t be easy

Arsenal may well want Cancelo through the door in August, but make no mistake about it, this won’t be an easy signing to make.

Pep Guardiola already knows the dangers of selling to a rival after letting Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to the Gunners last season, and after being run so close in the title race, he won’t want to strengthen the north London club any further.

Cancelo is clearly no longer wanted at City, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they will want to sell him to Arsenal.

This won’t be an easy deal to do, that’s for sure.