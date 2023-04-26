'Incredible' Arsenal star could consider joining PL rival - journalist











Emile Smith Rowe is likely to consider a move to Aston Villa this summer, with Unai Emery a big admirer of the Arsenal youngster.

That is according to London World journalist Chris Wheatley, who was talking on The Chris Wheatley Show amid reports that Aston Villa have reignited their interest in the attacking midfielder.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has been a frustrating season for Emile Smith Rowe. Injuries held him back. And he has since found it difficult trying to break into Mikel Arteta’s flying Gunners side.

Smith Rowe will consider Aston Villa move

That appears to have alerted Aston Villa. Of course, the Villans made a push to sign the 22-year-old a couple of years ago. And it seems that Villa are now ready to reignite their interest in Smith Rowe now that Unai Emery is at the helm.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The two clubs are in very different positions to where they were when Villa previously targeted the England international.

Arsenal are now fighting for the Premier League title. And Villa are actually pushing for the Champions League spots. The Gunners are on another level. Meanwhile, Villa are building something extremely exciting.

It is also significant that Emery is there. He worked with Smith Rowe during his time at the Emirates.

Wheatley was asked about the reports linking Smith Rowe and Aston Villa. He suggested that there is definitely interest. And intriguingly, he added that the interest could be mutual.

“There’s absolutely truth in that. Unai Emery’s a big admirer of Emile Smith Rowe. Don’t forget, he was the manager who gave him his opportunity in the Arsenal first-team when he took over at head coach,” he told The Chris Wheatley Show.

“I know he’s disappointed with his lack of first-team opportunities. Whether or not he looks for a move away from the club is another story altogether. He’s a quality player, he offers a lot. And I think in games like that match against Southampton, I think Emile Smith Rowe could have offered something different to someone like Fabio Vieira. So yeah, Smith Rowe is wanted by Aston Villa. And I think it’s a move that he would certainly consider because it’s a chance to rejuvenate his career.

“I think Villa might be a really good opportunity for him with a really, really good coach in Unai Emery, who he knows well. So let’s wait and see on that one. But it’s definitely one to watch this summer.”

Smith Rowe faces a real dilemma over his future. Clearly, he would love nothing more than to be a success at Arsenal. And the fact that they will be in the Champions League next year will also be in his thoughts.

But Aston Villa should be able to offer a clearer path to regular game-time. And Smith Rowe will be wary of watching his development stagnate.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And if Villa can make him feel as though he could be a focal point for them, Arsenal may have some work to do to convince him to stay.