‘Incredible’ £50m man has told his club he wants to leave after talks with Liverpool

Liverpool could be primed to sign another midfielder, this time in the form of Romeo Lavia, with the midfielder keen to depart Southampton.

90Min is reporting that while Lavia has not yet handed any sort of request in, nor has he indicated a preference in which club Southampton sell to, he is keen on moving on.

90Min reports that Lavia and his reps have told the Saints he isn’t interested in playing Championship football. With that, Lavia is wanting his future to be sorted before the season kicks off in a month’s time.

Lavia is a man in-demand, as we know. Liverpool are being heavily linked with him and reports earlier in the week even suggested the midfielder would like to move to Anfield after speaking with Jurgen Klopp.

But Arsenal are right in the mix to sign him as well. The Gunners are busy working on other deals right now but have Lavia firmly in their sights.

Southampton are looking to fetch £50m for their star youngster. However, there is said to be a feeling among the big Premier League clubs that that price might be too much.

Lavia, then, faces an anxious wait to see if the Saints cave in and sell.

Race against time

That’s what this will feel like for Lavia if he is wanting his future sorted before the big kick off. For Southampton, they’ll be comfortable and confident knowing they can sell at any time.

Lauded as an ‘incredible‘ midfielder by Pep Guardiola, Lavia has so much to offer. It’s easy to see why so many big clubs want him as well.

However, he faces a big wait to see if someone will pay up. Southampton aren’t desperate for funds after so many seasons in the Premier League.

And with other saleable assets, the Saints will likely hold their ground here.