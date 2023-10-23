‘Incredible’ £26m player picks up serious ACL injury after missing out on Tottenham transfer this summer

Torino defender Perr Schuurs has picked up an ACL injury after missing out on a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Schuurs was on Tottenham’s radar over the summer as they looked to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s defensive options.

Spurs managed to snap up Micky van de Ven and the Dutchman has excelled in the Premier League so far.

But Tottenham were widely expected to bring in at least one more centre-back, with Schuurs an option right up until the deadline.

Indeed, journalist Sami Mokbel claimed Tottenham were looking at signing Schuurs before the summer deadline.

Yet, Spurs failed to offload Eric Dier and eventually opted to stick with youngsters Ashley Phillips and Alfie Dorrington as backup options.

Now, the £25 million-rated Schuurs has been hit with a significant injury blow after missing out on a Premier League move over the summer.

Schuurs was stretchered off in the 3-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Saturday and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the defender faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Romano took to X and claimed the Dutchman will be out for six months.

He wrote: “Torino centre back Perr Schuurs tore his ACL and he will be out for the next six months.

“Wishing Dutch CB speedy recovery — he’s been one of the best defenders in Serie A in the last year.”

Schuurs has been labelled an ‘incredible’ defender after an impressive spell in Italy.

The 23-year-old has improved dramatically after leaving Ajax last summer and he enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign with Torino.

It led to admiring glances from the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

It’s a real shame to see Schuurs pick up a serious injury after such a promising spell at Torino.

The injury will surely see Tottenham switch their focus elsewhere should they target a centre-back in January.