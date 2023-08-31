There’s been a lot of talk about incoming transfers at Tottenham lately, and most of the rumours have been regarding attacking players.

Indeed, the likes of Brennan Johnson and Ansu Fati have both been strongly linked as of late, but there’s been a distinct lack of links to defenders.

We mustn’t forget that Tottenham could do with a bit of a defensive reshuffle, and, luckily, it sounds as though help could be on the way.

According to Sami Mokbel, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, Tottenham’s previous links to Perr Schuurs do have some weight behind them, claiming that the north London club have looked at this deal quite a lot over the summer.

Mokbel shared what he knows about the £25m defender.

“Yeah, I think Perr Schuurs has got legs and they have looked at that deal a lot over the summer. For some reason they haven’t pressed the button on that, but it will be interesting to see if Eric Dier goes out how Tottenham react to that situation. At the moment he doesn’t figure in the plans at all. If he goes out then they will need, in my opinion, to replace him,” Mokbel said.

Solid

If Tottenham can get this deal done before the deadline then they will go into this season with a very solid backline.

Indeed, the north London club certainly need defensive reinforcements, and Schuurs would be a brilliant option either as a depth player or as a starter.

Factor in the chemistry he could build with his fellow Dutch U21 international Micky Van de Ven and Tottenham could be onto a winner here.

Don’t be shocked if you hear Schuurs name come up a few times before the deadline.