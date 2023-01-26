'In the next hours': Romano shares McKennie update amid Leeds and Arsenal links











Leeds United and Arsenal have both been linked with Weston McKennie in recent days.

The Whites are currently in talks with Juventus over the United States international midfielder.

However, Corriere dello Sport have recently reported that Arsenal are circling around McKennie as well.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

“This one is going to be really interesting,” CBS journalist Ben Jacobs recently told The Football Terrace.

“Leeds have already agreed broad personal terms with Weston McKennie. Nothing is signed.

“Arsenal have crept into the conversation a little bit later.

“We know Arsenal would be in the market for a midfielder for sure.”

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are looking for reinforcements in wake of Mohamed Elneny’s injury.

However, it looks as though Leeds are now on the right track, based on Fabrizio Romano’s latest update.

The transfer insider wrote on Twitter that talks between the Whites and Juve are “now progressing well”.

Romano said the parties are discussing key details, McKennie having given the green light on a move to Elland Road.

However, the Italian stressed that it’s “not done deal yet”, and that negotiations will continue in the next hours.

Understand talks between Leeds and Juventus for Weston McKennie are now progressing well. Parties are discussing key details, not done deal yet — after green light on player side. 🚨⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC



Negotiations will continue in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/X0uJWVdlhE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2023

Leeds in pole position but don’t rule Arsenal out just yet – TBR View

What a signing McKennie would be for Leeds. He has proven himself for club and country.

The 24-year-old has been described as an ‘excellent’ box-to-box midfielder.

He has done very well at Juve and certainly impressed for the USMNT at the World Cup last year.

His arrival would be a huge boost for a Whites outfit currently hovering just one point above the bottom three.

However, if this transfer window has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t rest until the player signs the contract.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Arsenal experienced this to some degree, although it wasn’t as last-minute as the Arnaut Danjuma story.

Nonetheless, Leeds should – and probably will – do all they can to seal the deal and get the signature as soon as they can.

Arsenal may decide that they need an extra man in midfield, with Elneny sidelined and Albert Sambi Lokonga the only back-up option right now.

McKennie would certainly be a great option for the Gunners too – so Victor Orta must get this done quickly.