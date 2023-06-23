‘In the driving seat’: Arsenal are the most likely club to sign ‘unbelievable’ player – journalist

This Declan Rice transfer saga is one of the most remarkable transfer stories we can remember.

One minute the West Ham midfielder is joining Arsenal, the next he’s on his way to Manchester City and then there are also the links to Manchester United to consider too.

However, according to Dean Jones, despite all of the twists and turns we’ve seen over the past 24 hours, Arsenal remain in the driving seat here and are still in full control of this situation.

Indeed, while Manchester City may be coming in strong in this race, Arsenal are still the most likely club to sign the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder.

Arsenal still favourites

Jones shared what he knows about Rice on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel.

“I’m going to say that Arsenal are still in the driving seat here, Arsenal are still in control of this situation. I do have some sympathy for Arsenal here. People think they should just front up £100m, but it’s not as simple as that, we don’t know the ins and outs of their financing and the deals they have done in recent times,” Jones said.

For how long?

Arsenal may well be the favourites to sign Rice right now, but their status as favourites in this race is surely hanging by a thread.

Manchester City are serious about getting this deal done, and when the champions of Europe come calling, it’s very hard to turn them down.

Arsenal can still control their own destiny here, but if City come in strong, it may not be long before they begin to edge ahead of Arsenal in this transfer race.

It may not be long before the talk around this potential transfer pivots.