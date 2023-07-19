Tottenham have held talks for ‘fantastic’ £50m PL ace, there is a sense club ‘could be open to offers’

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are very interested in making a move for Premier League midfielder Conor Gallagher.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham, as well as West Ham, are pursuing Chelsea player Gallagher this summer transfer window.

The report goes on to say that the Spurs have already held talks over the England International. Apparently, it is unsure whether Chelsea would allow him to leave the club this summer.

Despite this, there is a sense that Chelsea ‘could be open to offers’ for Gallagher this summer transfer window. It looks like he needs to impress his club this pre-season.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham want Gallagher

It is no shock to see Spurs want to strengthen their midfield. There are reports suggesting that key player Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave this summer.

Due to this, they will definitely need to strengthen. If Gallagher is available, he seems like a very decent option for the club.

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder proved in his loan spell at Crystal Palace that he is good in attack as he managed eight goals and three assists.

The midfielder is also a workhorse and loves to run constantly during matches, his pressing is a huge bonus for the club he plays at.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

With the 23 year-old being good in both attack and defence, he seems like an ideal signing for a side managed by Ange Postecoglou.

No doubt it may take a lot to sign him. Chelsea reportedly want around £50million for the midfielder.

Spurs have already spent a fair bit this window so they may need to decide if the valuation for Gallagher is feasible.

Selling some players may make signing him more achievable.