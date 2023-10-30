Fabrizio Romano has now quashed any reports linking Arsenal with a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the near future.

Romano was speaking on the ‘Daily Briefing’ via Caught Offside and said that any reports were pure speculation.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The journalist thought that any rumours were simply born out of an injury to Thomas Partey last week.

Romano said: “Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal.

“And we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey.

“Still, my understanding for now is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni.

“No talks, no proposals, or anything like that.”

Of course, Romano’s update may be a slight disappointment to some Arsenal fans who may have been excited by the prospect of Tchouameni at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s project is taking such a trajectory that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club were able to attract such a name.

Romano says Arsenal aren’t planning a move for Tchouameni

Although he’s injured right now, it’ll certainly be interesting to see the role that Thomas Partey plays when he returns.

The midfielder has reportedly been unhappy with the amount of game time he received in between his recent injuries.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

But his fresh issue may be a good indicator as to why Arsenal were reluctant to start Partey immediately upon his return.

Of course, it has now got to the point with Partey’s injuries that some Arsenal fans would like to see the £45m midfielder replaced.

Partey has been excellent whilst on the pitch for Arsenal, but has simply missed far too many games owing to injury.

And that explains why some Arsenal fans will be frustrated that Romano has quashed any links to Tchouameni.

Perhaps the next phase of Arteta’s project will be finding fresh legs to replace the likes of Jorginho and Partey.

However, that’s not to say that the duo won’t be very important in the interim.