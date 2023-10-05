‘Immense’: Celtic fans are all saying the same about 25-year-old player’s ‘wonderful’ performance vs Lazio

A disappointing night in the Champions League can sometimes mean a scattergun can be brought out as the inquest begins on who is to blame for yet another defeat on Europe’s top stage.

But not today. Whilst the disappointment weighs heavy on the Celtic supporters, many have taken a pragmatic view on the loss and looked for the positives.

Kyogo Furuhashi scoring his first Champions League goal of his career was one. Cameron Carter-Vickers returning to first-team actions was another (although I believe that was a huge mistake by Brendan Rodgers) and the performance of Matt O’Riley was just outstanding.

But there was another player who grabbed the attention of the Celtic support and that was £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers, Liam Scales.

TBR Celtic said on Tuesday that Scales has been superb for Celtic this season. His stats are simply outstanding.

And on social media channel X, the Celtic supporters hailed the 25-year-old defender’s performance against the Italians.

What the Celtic supporters think of Liam Scales

The Irish defender was one of the shining lights in a night that was shrouded in darkness. His tackling, calmness on the ball and composure in the heart of defence was really appreciated by the Celtic fans who recognised his impressive performance for the Hoops.

One Celtic fan said, ‘Liam Scales had a wonderful game’ whilst another posted, ‘Special mention to Liam Scales again, I thought he was immense’.

Another fan was delighted he looked comfortable on the Champions League stage, ‘Yet another impressive performance by Liam Scales on the big stage last night despite the result not going our way.’ whilst another proudly said, ‘Time to respect the name of Liam Scales.’

And I’ll leave the last comment to this Celtic fan and I think it’s an opinion that will be shared by all the Parkhead support, ‘Liam Scales has been absolutely unreal for Celtic, brilliant to see!’

Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Liam Scales is now a fully established first-team starter

Yes, you read that correctly. The Irishman has the jersey and it’s his to keep. Regardless of when Maik Nawrocki returns from injury.

You would have to imagine that Cameron Carter-Vickers will return this weekend to the starting line-up and Scales MUST be his partner.

He has shown his qualities this season and shown that he has the temperament to deal with the pressure of playing for Celtic.

Nawrocki, and Gustaf Lagerbielke for that matter, must be seriously worried about how they get back into the Celtic team. And so they should be.

