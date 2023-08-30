Chelsea just won’t slow down in the transfer market.

The Blues just keep on pushing and pushing for more and more signings, and now, they’re reportedly keen on one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents.

Indeed, there have been some reports that Chelsea want to sign Emile Smith Rowe from the Gunners, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, there may well be something to this.

Jones says that he’s been told that Chelsea have indeed lodged this enquiry, and while Arsenal are yet to respond to this offer, Jones does expect the Gunners to answer with a firm ‘no’.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Smith Rowe enquiry lodged

Jones shared what he’s been hearing about Smith Rowe.

“They’re trying to make it happen, I’m told that Chelsea have lodged this enquiry to see if they can get this done. Arsenal are not giving an answer to this at the moment, but I am fully expectant that they will say no,” Jones said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

If the price is right

Smith Rowe is in a bit of a strange situation at Arsenal at the moment.

He’s clearly a very talented player, but he’s way down the pecking order in the starting XI.

Jones says that Arsenal will turn down any offers from Chelsea for the player, but, in our view, if the price was right, Arsenal should consider this.

There isn’t a club in Europe that is as prepared as Chelsea to overspend in the market, and this could be a chance for Arsenal to rinse the Blues.

Yes, losing Smith Rowe wouldn’t be ideal, but a huge cash windfall would make this blow much easier to deal with, that’s for sure.