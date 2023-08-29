Gabriel Magalhaes has a big few days ahead of him.

The Brazilian is yet to start a single game for Arsenal this season, and he’s now being linked with a move away from the Emirates as the transfer deadline approaches.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been touted, and there has been some noise that his head has indeed been turned by the lure of the middle-east.

However, Arsenal are hoping to keep the player, and according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, there is a strong chance that Gabriel gets a start against Manchester United this weekend if he doesn’t leave before Friday’s deadline.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Gabriel in line to start

Jones shared what he knows about the Brazilian.

“If the next few days pass and there is no bid and he ends up staying at Arsenal, I’m told that there is actually a high chance that he starts the Manchester United game, so look out for that one, that will be an interesting one,” Jones said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Best backline

Arsenal would be wise to put Gabriel back into the team for this game. After all, he makes up what is arguably the Gunners’ best backline.

The Thomas Partey at right-back experiment has been interesting to say the least, but in a must-win game, Arsenal need to go back to basics, and their best bet is to put Gabriel back into the mix alongside William Saliba at the heart of the defence.

Whether or not Gabriel is still at the club to start at the weekend remains to be seen, but if he does stay, don’t be shocked if he’s in the starting XI come the weekend.