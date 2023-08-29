Gabriel Magalhaes is in a bit of a strange situation right now.

The Brazilian defender started every single game for Arsenal last season, but so far, he’s yet to start a single match for Arsenal this season.

Gabriel’s absence from the starting XI has been really confusing so far, but we may now have a reason behind the fact Mikel Arteta hasn’t been picking the £25m player this term.

Indeed, according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, there has been murmurs that Arseanl are annoyed with Gabriel as they feel the player’s head has been slightly turned by the interest shown in him from Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gabriel’s head turned

Jones shared what he knows about Gabriel.

“There are basically two edges to this. Firstly the message is that it’s tactical and that they genuinely felt that Gabriel wasn’t worthy of being in the starting XI at centre-back. Then, from what I understand, there was a bit of annoyance around Arsenal that Gabriel had his head turned a little bit by the Saudi interest. They want him to be fully focused on Arsenal right now, but I don’t think Gabriel has been fully happy,” Jones said.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Difficult situation

This is a very tough situation to manage.

When a player is eyeing up an exit, it is a very delicate situation that needs handling with care.

Gabriel being left on the bench can have one of two effects. It can either push him closer to the exit door or it can re-focus him as he tries to work his way back into the side.

Arsenal need to be careful not to alienate Gabriel here in a scenario where his head has already been turned, because if they lose the Brazilian, they may well be in a bit of trouble at the back.